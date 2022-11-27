Burnham-On-Sea Police say that missing teenager Aleisha has been found following an earlier appeal for information.

Officers had said on Saturday that she had been expected to come home after a work placement in Burnham-On-Sea, but this had not happened, leading Avon and Somerset Police to express concern as to her whereabouts.

But on Sunday morning, a Police spokesman said the 16 year old had been found safe and well.

The spokesman added: “We’d like to thank everyone who got in touch with information or shared the appeal.”