Burnham-On-Sea Police say that missing teenager Aleisha has been found following an earlier appeal for information.

Officers had said on Saturday that she had been expected to come home after a work placement in Burnham-On-Sea, but this had not happened, leading Avon and Somerset Police to express concern as to her whereabouts.

But on Sunday morning, a Police spokesman said the 16 year old had been found safe and well.

The spokesman added: “We’d like to thank everyone who got in touch with information or shared the appeal.”

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: