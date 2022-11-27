A fun family elf trail is set to be held on Burnham-On-Sea seafront today (Sunday, November 27th), raising funds for Burnham’s BARB Search & Rescue.

The event runs from 10am-4pm and will start at the BARB hovercraft station on The Esplanade.

“Families will be challenged to follow a trail along the seafront with the challenge of finding 20 Christmas elves along the way,” says a spokesman.

“Those who take part in the trail will also get a world scramble challenge, a gift and activity pack, be able to take an Elfie Selfie, create reindeer food, enjoy Christmas tree crafting and festive bead crafting.”

All proceeds will go towards BARB Search & Rescue‘s life-saving work from the £8 per child entry fee.

No pre-booking is required – just turn up at the BARB hovercraft station on the seafront next to the tourist information centre. The event is being held instead of a grotto this year.