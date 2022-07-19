Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Year 11 students from King Alfred School Academy have celebrated their leaver’s prom in style.

They have enjoyed a glitz and glamour event hosted by Batch Country House in Lympsham to end the schol year.

Smart suits and graceful dresses were worn by the students who arrived in style by luxury vehicles and transport as the event returned in style after a break due to the pandemic.

Principal Dan Milford said: “It was a terrific night. The weather was fantastic and the students had a fabulous time.”