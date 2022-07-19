Burnham-On-Sea’s MP James Heappey voted for a motion expressing confidence in the Government to help it pass in the House of Commons on Monday.

Unusually, the vote was tabled by the Government because it refused to accept the wording of a Labour motion after Boris Johnson announced he was staying on as Prime Minister until the autumn.

MPs were asked whether “this House has confidence in Her Majesty’s government”, with defeat almost certainly triggering a general election.

Burnham-On-Sea’s MP voted for the motion, alongside almost all his Conservative colleagues, and it was passed 349-238.