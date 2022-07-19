A person was rescued after getting stuck in mud on Weston beach last night (Tuesday, July 18th).

Weston and Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards were called to the main beach just after 8.30pm when a person was reported to be in difficulty near the tideline.

These photos, taken from Brean Down, show the incident underway with the Avon Fire Service Firefly hovercraft in action alongside Coastguards.

A Weston RNLI lifeboat was also called to the scene due to the incoming tide nearby.

The casualty was successfully helped from the mud to safety.