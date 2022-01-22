Dozens of film fans headed to a free drive-in cinema event at Highbridge’s Apex Park on Friday (January 21st) – the first in a series of events being funded by the Government’s Welcome Back Fund.

A large mobile cinema screen was set up in the car park and hundreds of wireless headphone sets were loaned to the audience members in their cars to watch and listen to the films from their vehicles.

Disney’s ‘Cars’ was screened for families at 4.30pm and then the all-time classic ‘Dirty Dancing’ was shown at 8pm. Around 60 vehicles attended each of the screenings.

Sedgemoor District Council says the events aim to put some fun back into local communities with a programme of free events which are being funded from the European Regional Development Fund via the Welcome Back Fund.

The cinema screenings were held in association with local events company, eat:Festivals, and oine of the organiers, Bev Milner Simonds, says: “There has been a lot of interest in these first drive-in cinema screenings at Apex Park – it was nice to be asked to deliver the events for Sedgemoor supported by European Regional Development Funding to give the community a chance to do something different in the town again.”

Several local traders – Into Coffee, Maestro’s Pizza and Dusicake – had stalls at the event to provide refreshments.

Future events include:

Author Damian Boyd’s location map– Winter storytelling that aims to bring the streets alive with spoken word. A digital archive of stories, poems and reflections connected to QR codes hosted by local shops and businesses supplemented by walks by story tellers – exploring the High Street and surrounding area. Wheelie Wedmore 13/02/2022- A mass meet-up for cyclists from across the district with cycle jumble, cycle repair clinics, accompanied rides in from all points of the district on cycle routes. Working with cycle clubs, bike shops, bike doctors/repairers and vintage enthusiasts. Busk-athon in Highbridge 19/02/2022- Bringing parts of the town to life with music. Cannington Uncovered 05/03/2022- Temporary street art will be created exposing the archaeological heritage of Cannington and Sedgemoor, and the themes of local history explored using special interest groups and guides. Bridgwater Art Fair 19/03/2022- This free event in the heart of the town will use the wide variety of public space to host a collection of different art classes, demonstrations and have-a-go session including screen printing sessions, pottery sessions, plen air, walking tours of street art, linking to the civic society and the heritage action zone/built environment, life drawing classes, spray up boards and will include the opportunity for local artists to sell their artwork.