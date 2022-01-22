A Burnham-On-Sea councillor has this week been elected acting Chairman of Somerset County Council.

Cllr Peter Clayton, who represents the Burnham North ward, was elected by members of the County Council on Wednesday.

Peter says: “I am very proud and honoured to be elected as the Vice Chair of Somerset County Council. To be elected unanimously and to receive such kind words from so many makes it all worthwhile.”

“I will do my very best to represent Somerset to the best of my ability. I will also be the acting Chairman in the absence of Nigel Taylor, who has been a huge inspiration in my life. Keep fighting Nigel, we need you back soon.”

Cllr Nigel Taylor announced last year that he is battling cancer.