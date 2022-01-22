The team at Burnham-On-Sea estate agent CJ Hole are celebrating after again being independently identified as one of the top estate agents in the UK.

The Best Estate Agent Guide is a website that provides an independent reference source for sellers and landlords who can search for the best sales and lettings agency offices in their areas.

There are around 15,000 estate agents in the country and CJ Hole was among this year’s award winners, confirming them to be one of the top estate agents in the country for both sales and lettings.

Managing Director, Edward Creswick, says: “These awards follow a rigorous and independent assessment and we are thrilled to have been recognised as among the best in the country.”

“We are extremely proud of the service we offer our clients and value the reputation the brand holds within the area.”

“If you’re thinking about selling or letting a property then please get in touch – we will be very pleased to provide you with our advice and you can be confident that you’re dealing with one of the very best estate agents in your area.”