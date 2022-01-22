Residents from across the Burnham-On-Sea area are being invited to join the All-Sorts Community Choir, which has started up again this month after a festive break.

We are a friendly, relaxed choir looking to welcome new members – we are ‘all-sorts’ of ages, abilities and backgrounds and enjoy singing ‘all-sorts’ of music,” says a spokeswoman.

“We meet on Thursday evenings from 7.30pm – 9.15pm at East Brent Village Hall when everyone is welcome.”

“We are very excited to welcome our new Musical Director, Claire Glennie, and we look forward to welcoming you!”

The first taster session is free so those interested can head along and give the group a try. For more details, call Sue Toon on 01278 760753.