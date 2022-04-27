Burnham-On-Sea Rugby Club were crowned champions of Somerset after winning a crunch match on Tuesday evening (April 26th).

The team lifted the Webb Ellis vase after defeating Yeovil 27-12 at Weston rugby ground in a gruelling game.

Scorers were Ryan Beard, who had two tries, and was crowned man of the match, plus Conner Howard, Adam Peters and Sam Everett.

“Burnham gave a very solid performance against a strong Yeovil side in what was a sapping physical game and an incredible achievement for the town,” says a spokesman.

“It’s been a very successful season for the club this year.”

 
