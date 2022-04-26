A local council house tenant has been left out of pocket after a ‘No Win, No Fee’ solicitor persuaded her to sue a Somerset housing group.

After the customer lost the case, Homes in Sedgemoor has this week warned residents that “heavy handed legal firms” may pressurise them into making unnecessary claims.

The claimant, who is one of Homes in Sedgemoor’s customers, alleged that Homes in Sedgemoor had ignored areas of disrepair, and that this had led to mould growing in her property.

The court found in Homes in Sedgemoor’s favour, leaving the claimant distressed and out of pocket.

Homes in Sedgemoor says the claimant had been convinced by her solicitor to take the matter to court, and she’d cited a defective door, window seals, extractor fan and a leak in the bathroom as reasons for the mould.

The court, however, found that Homes in Sedgemoor had acted in a proper manner, and that the mould found was caused by other factors.

Rik Saunders, Property Services Manager at Homes in Sedgemoor, says: “Homes in Sedgemoor as a landlord has an obligation to make repairs to the structure and the exterior of a property within a reasonable time, and many of the defects that were complained about did not fall under that obligation. We acted as and when we were requested to do so, and the mould at the property was caused by other factors which were within the customer’s control to prevent.”

“We’re increasingly becoming concerned about law firms targeting vulnerable residents who are enticed by the promise of a ‘no win, no fee’ outcome, but sadly often the claimant will have to shoulder hidden costs that they may not have been informed about. We would urge our customers to be cautious if they are approached by any of these firms.”

Homes in Sedgemoor adds that it provides its customers with advice to prevent condensation mould on its website here. Complaints can be made via their customer services team at customer.services@homesinsedgemoor.org or on 0800 585 360.