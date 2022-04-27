Energy Minister Greg Hands is due to open one of three new training centres to support the Hinkley Point C project today (Thursday 28th April).

Together with existing facilities and investment into education and skills, the centres will be ready to help local people join the additional 4,000 workers needed for the next phase of the power station’s construction.

The Minister will unveil the new Welding Centre of Excellence at Bridgwater and Taunton College’s campus in Bridgwater this morning.

The project has invested £8 million into the three new training centres, in partnership with the college. The Welding Centre will train and qualify 500 welders a year, helping local people into work and meeting skills shortages in the South West and across Britain.

Many trainees live in the local area and will take advantage of the jobs being created for Hinkley Point C’s next phase, which will see miles of pipes and electrical cables being fitted across the power station.

The welding facility is the latest Centre of Excellence to be opened in support of the Hinkley Point C project, which has now invested a total of £24 million into education, skills, and employment support.

It joins the Electrical Centre of Excellence in Bridgwater and the Construction Skills and Innovation Centre, in Cannington. A Mechanical Centre of Excellence will open in Cannington this summer, to train students in pipefitting, steel erection and plating.

Together they will support the next phase of the project, as electrical systems and major components begin to be installed. The centres will provide new routes to people who are looking to start a career in construction, regardless of their background or skill set. New training courses have been launched, including the government’s Bootcamp scheme, T-level work experience placements and supported traineeships.

Hinkley Point C’s Managing Director, Stuart Crooks, said: “The energy crisis has shown the need for Hinkley Point C’s reliable, low-carbon electricity is more urgent than ever. This report shows the project is also delivering big social and economic benefits in the communities that host us and beyond.”

“It’s good news to see that productivity and prosperity is rising locally and we’ve worked hard to ensure that people in the region can benefit from the many job opportunities on offer in the next phase of construction.”

Doug Bamsey, Deputy Chief Executive at Sedgemoor District Council, says: “We are proud to be hosting one of Britain’s most important low carbon energy projects. Along with the new training facilities, Hinkley Point C is also bringing new jobs, economic growth and substantial investment that is clearly making a difference to the local area. As we move into the next phase, we are looking forward to ensuring the substantial longer term economic and social legacy for the community can be realised.”

Paula Hewitt, Deputy Chief Executive at Somerset County Council, said: “It’s really heartening to see the positive socio-economic benefits of Hinkley Point C being delivered right here in Somerset – driving levelling up of our communities and making a difference to the lives and future prospects for thousands of people. The results we see today are testament to many years of collaboration between EDF and local partners. I look forward to ensuring that these new facilities and our highly skilled local supply chain can continue to reap the rewards in the longer term.”