Plans for a new Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Pride event have moved a step closer this week.

Burnham’s Princess Theatre, on behalf of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council, held an open meeting on Tuesday with the purpose of creating a group that would take a Pride event into the future.

The council says it had been approached by a number of different parties keen to take on a Pride event and they facilitated the meeting to bring all the voices together.

A spokesperson says: “Attendees were welcomed and invited to offer thoughts on what a Pride for Burnham and Highbridge could look like, and how each person would like to get involved. Conversation was open and honest, with the overwhelming desire to create something harmonious.”

“It was agreed that plans would build on the foundations of a new group – Pride-on-Sea – to create an inclusive community event that would leave a lasting legacy.”

”The new group were keen to shrug off that restriction of committee and wanted to create a sense of equality amongst collaborators – with one clear goal.”

The council spokesperson added: “This meeting is a real landmark moment for Burnham and Highbridge – bringing people in to the room with a shared ambition and the passion to make something happen and they left with a clear mandate.”

“We can say with confidence there is a group of incredible and inspiring individuals that have come together from this meeting, all of whom want to develop and build something that does not discriminate.”

A spokesperson for the new group, known as Pride-on-Sea, added: “We were over the moon that the public meeting brought together residents, businesses and councillors who all wanted to make a good thing happen.”

”We are looking forward to listening to the community and working together to create an inclusive, accessible and fun pride celebration in 2023.”

Also in attendance was Steven Mellor, who had previously planned a Pride event. He said: “It gives me a sense of pride to know that we will be raising awareness for the LGBTQ+ community and really putting ourselves out there to show that Pride is here. I fully support Pride-on-Sea and look forward to the future and the continued support in the community to bring a Pride that Burnham and Highbridge needs.”

The group will now look at how they will be constituted and start plans for both fundraising and the event itself. For more information or to join in, see https://www.facebook.com/prideonsea or send an email to Prideonsea@gmail.com

Pictured: The team at this week’s event in Burnham (Photo Kate Pearce / Pride-on-Sea)