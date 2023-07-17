The group behind Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s first Pride festival have opened an exhibition ahead of this Saturday’s first Pride march and event taking place.

The exhbition at The Princess Theatre has been curated by the organisers of Pride-on-Sea and Highbridge’s Create You.

It features many locally designed pieces which have been displayed to celebrate all things under the theme of LGBTQIIA+.

“Following a workshop earlier in the summer, local creators have been working hard to share their queer-themed artwork, banners, photography and even videos, inspired by their own pride story,” says a spokesperson.

“It was wonderful to see so many of the community involved in creating this exhibition. Hearing them tell their stories was as inspiring as their final creations.”

The display features work by Graham Allen and Jay Arthur Simpson among other local artists.

“We have also seen many submissions, some as recent as this week, so it’s been wonderful to see the community being able to express themselves and have their voices heard.”

“The Princess Theatre is a stone’s throw away from our Pride festival in the Manor Gardens, so feel free to visit if you get the chance. Thank you to everyone who has contributed and we cannot wait to see you at Pride!”

The collection is being displayed in the Pizey Room at the Princess Theatre and Arts Centre from 17th to 28th July 2023 during opening hours.

The Pride-on-Sea event takes place this Saturday 22nd July and organisers say it aims to bring the community together to celebrate diversity and acceptance for all.

The group will be holding a march from Highbridge train station to the Manor Gardens, followed by a Pride festival featuring businesses, entertainment, bands, food and drink and kids activities. The pride festival runs from 12pm to 6pm in the Manor Gardens.