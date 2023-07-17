A holiday park near Burnham-On-Sea has raised £1,000 for two charities following a special fundraising event.

Dulhorn Farm Holiday Park in Lympsham has raised £500 each for Devon and Somerset Air Ambulance and mental health support charity MIND.

A spokeswoman says: “Some of our fantastic guests, with the support of the park, organised and ran a special coronation party and raised lots of money for local charities.”

“We thank them and everyone who supported it, making the event so successful. We would like to say a special thanks to Competition Fox who donated a PS5 console as first prize for the raffle.”

The holiday park team has this week presented cheques to the two charities.

Pictured: Anita Townsend representing Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance with Claire Jones and her husband Rob (not pictured), and the organiser/John Bowden representing Dulhorn Holiday Park