A holiday park near Burnham-On-Sea has raised £1,000 for two charities following a special fundraising event.

Dulhorn Farm Holiday Park in Lympsham has raised £500 each for Devon and Somerset Air Ambulance and mental health support charity MIND.

A spokeswoman says: “Some of our fantastic guests, with the support of the park, organised and ran a special coronation party and raised lots of money for local charities.”

“We thank them and everyone who supported it, making the event so successful. We would like to say a special thanks to Competition Fox who donated a PS5 console as first prize for the raffle.”

The holiday park team has this week presented cheques to the two charities.

Pictured: Anita Townsend representing Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance with Claire Jones and her husband Rob (not pictured), and the organiser/John Bowden representing Dulhorn Holiday Park

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: