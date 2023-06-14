The group behind Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea’s first Pride event have announced the full line-up for the event.

Organisrs of the Pride-on-Sea event – which will take place on Saturday 22nd July – say it aims to bring the community together to celebrate diversity and acceptance for all.

The group will be holding a pride march from Highbridge train station to the Manor Gardens, followed by a pride festival featuring local businesses, entertainment, bands, food and drink and childrens activities.

The pride festival opens from 12pm and runs to 6pm, with after parties to follow at LGBTQ+ friendly venues across the town.

Festival organiser Andy Burland says: “A pride event has been a long time coming in our towns and Pride-on-Sea are absolutely thrilled to be delivering our first festival event in the heart of the town we all hold so dear.”

“Many of us have attended prides further afield but there has been a strong appetite for a celebration of our own!”

“We have an exciting line-up of bands including The Vixens, Nine Day Fortnight, Housewives and Rude Awakening.”

“We’re also excited to welcome drag artists from around the region including Tess Drive, Virina Flower and Miss Jam Tart. And if that wasn’t good enough, we’re honoured to be hosted by Bristol’s own Miss Beaver – who organises and runs the Bristol Pride cabaret stage herself.”

“So we’re confident we’ll be raising the rainbow roof! We’ve also got a locally-sponsored game of Giant Jenga, food and information stalls from a range of regional organisations.”

In addition, the group adds: “Pride is still a protest by definition and recent events show us that celebrating difference and diversity is more important than ever before. However, we are keen to welcome absolutely everyone to our event – so whether you’ve been to a pride before or want to find out more about what it’s all about – please come along!”

“Many events now operate as a commercial enterprise, but Pride-on-Sea is different. We’re proud to be a grass roots group who are passionate about bring a free-to-enter event to the town where everyone can celebrate being yourself without the pressure of paying for tickets.”

The group say they are grateful to local businesses and organisations that have partnered with and supported pride, particularly to Eat: Festivals who have kindly consulted on the event planning and Burnham and Highbridge Town Council who have given a grant towards the event and arranged the first meeting of Burnham-On-Sea Pride organisers, pictured above.

Locals can find out more about the event here or by following the group on Facebook and Instagram. Traders wishing to get involved, advertise their business in the Giant Jenga game or discuss sponsorship can contact prideonsea@gmail.com.