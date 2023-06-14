A group of 27 home-educated children and five Ukrainian families from Burnham-On-Sea have this week enjoyed a day out at Puxton Park as part of a Rotary Club scheme.

Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club organised the visit on Wednesday (June 15th) as part of the National Rotary Kids Day Out scheme.

The Rotary Club got together with Burnham’s Fairview Taxis, who provided all the transport and Puxton Park to provide the children a fun day of activities.

Because the children are home-educated for a variety of reasons including special educational needs, they receive no funding for everyday expenses, meaning most families can’t afford a trip like this.

A spokesperson from the home alliance said: “we have a common desire for our children to be happy and to gain rich and rewarding life experiences while learning in a fun and nurturing environment. Thank you Rotary, Fairview Taxis and Puxton Park for helping us to achieve that.”

David Stickels, President of Burnham Rotary Club, added: “It was a great day and seeing the children having such a great time made it all worthwhile.”

They particularly enjoyed the pet theatre where they were able to handle the animals and the tractor ride. Every child was given a Puxton Park Teddy as they left.”