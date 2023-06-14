Young members of Burnham Boat Owners Sea Angling Association have taken part in the club’s latest junior fishing competition.

A group of four boats wuth seven juniors onboard – plus adults – took part in last Saturday’s competition.

The children enjoyed a great day of fishing in the waters off Burnham with a 10lb 1oz thornback ray caught by Tommy Devey earning the win.

All fish caught were returned to the sea. The group is keen to encourge more youngsters into fishing and more details can be found here.