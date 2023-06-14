Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Hillview Carnival Club has been handed a £1,500 boost as part of its ongoing fundraising for this year’s carnival cart in its 50th year.

In April, Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here that the club had launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise £5,000 due to the ‘soaring costs’ of building this year’s entry.

Now, Highbridge Caravans has handed it a £500 boost while £1,000 has been given by Southern Counties Leisure in Berrow.

Julia Rosser, Vice Chair of Hillview, told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week: “We are truly grateful from the support we have received recently following a worrying time. The increase in building costs has hit us hard and we are determined that we can produce an entry this year befitting of our 50th anniversary despite the challenges we are facing.”

“We have recently received a cheque for £500 from Highbridge Caravans and a donation of £1,000 from Southern Counties Leisure in Berrow. This has come at a critical time for us and we extend our thanks to these amazing local companies.”

In 2022, Burnham’s Hillview Carnival Club had a great carnival season, winning six trophies for their successful cart, ‘Children of the Revolution’, pictured here, which was second overall in its category. The 2023 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival takes place on November 6th.

Julia adds: “We are also so lucky to be so well supported by our landlords Ben and Sophie at The Lighthouse Inn in Burnham and Sandy Glade Holiday Park in Berrow who let us loose regularly with our fundraising antics!”

“Sadly, we are the only remaining carnival club in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area that performs in the incredible Bridgwater Carnival circuit every November. Being a juvenile club, the children from 8-16 years old form the heart of our club.”

“As each child member brings their family along with them, this provides our community with a hobby that involves all ages and gives pleasure to so many. Carnival develops local children’s skills through fundraising, teamwork, designing, painting and performing, all while enjoying productive time with their family. Two of our families have their fourth generation now performing on our cart!”

“We need to raise £18,000 each year to cover the costs of our entry which with costs showing no signs of reducing, without local support this would not be possible. We have a crowdfunding page which so far has received £762 from our lovely local community, and if you are able to help us please to donate.”

A Highbridge Caravans spokesman adds: “The Directors of Highbridge Caravans were thrilled to recently present a £500 donation to Hillview Juvenile Carnival Club.”

“The donation will help towards the building of the cart. It will be the 50th anniversary for the club this year and we would like to wish the club every success for the up and coming winter carnival.”

“The Director’s late father John Davies also donated to the club and loved the fun atmosphere of carnival season.” See the Hillview Carnival Club fundraising page here