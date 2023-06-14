At first glance it appeared as though a major Police incident was underway in a quiet Berrow street this week.

However, residents were reassured that there is no need for concern because the vehicles are in place for the filming of a new drama TV series.

Filming has been continuing this week in Berrow for Channel 4’s new six-part series called ‘True Love’. Several scenes being filmed in Burnham.

Film trucks have been spotted in a quiet Berrow street over several days this week filming scenes inside a house and in the street outside, as pictured here, and reported here.

Filming restarted this Spring following the lead star Julie Walters pulling out due to poor health last year.

Filming has also recenly taken place on Burnham-On-Sea seafront, as pictured here.

Vehicles for the TV production crew were on the South Esplanade for the filming near the Sailing Club.

Several scenes were also shot outside Quantock Court on the seafront and in Brean over recent months.

Julie Walters had to pull out due to a back problem and she has been replaced by the actress Lindsay Duncan. The series also features actress Sue Johnston of ‘Downton Abbey’ fame.

In April, filming restarted in Burnham-On-Sea on the jetty, on The Esplanade and beach, pictured here. Further filming in other parts of the south west will go ahead in coming weeks.

“Last year, filming on Truelove was paused while Julie Walters sought medical advice and attention for severe back pain,” says a Clerkenwell Films statement. “Subsequently, Julie decided to step back from the project to focus on her recovery and recuperation, and so will not be returning to the role of Phil.”

”We wholeheartedly support her decision, and the entire cast, crew and production team wish her the very best and a speedy recovery.”