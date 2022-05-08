Filming is underway in Burnham-On-Sea and Berrow this week on a new TV drama series.

Channel 4 is filming a new six-part series called ‘True Love’ with several scenes being filmed in Burnham.

Vehicles for the TV production crew arrived on Sunday, as pictured here.

They are parked up in Burnham’s Pier Street car park at the rear of B&M with the agreement of Sedgemoor District Council.

It is understood that filming will be taking place on Burnham jetty and beach, and in Berrow and Brean over the coming month.