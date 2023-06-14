EDF Energy says it has this week completed a £2 million refurbishment of the former Pontins holiday park in Brean which is now home to hundreds of workers from Hinkley Point C.

The controversial temporary take-over of the site by EDF has been blamed for a fall in holidaymakers visiting Brean, hitting the trade of some tourism businesses.

As first reported here last year, EDF has taken over the site to house 900 Hinkley Point C workers. After three years, the park is due to revert back to tourism use.

An EDF spokesperson said last night: “The future of the Pontins site had been uncertain and the facilities in need of modernisation – but Hinkley Point C’s investment will leave it in a better condition for future holidaymakers, says EDF.”

“The project’s use of Pontins will bring year-around benefits to the local economy outside of the holiday season. Over 80 full-time year-round jobs have been created and workers will spend millions of pounds in the local area. Community groups can also access Hinkley Point C’s £20 million community fund – with groups in Berrow and Burnham already receiving over two hundred thousand pounds in grants.”

“A massive refurbishment of the chalets has been carried out – including new kitchens, bathrooms, furniture, TVs, and all new Wi-Fi access. The restaurant, bar and laundry areas have also been upgraded and a brand-new gym installed. The park’s swimming pool is also being maintained and it remains open for community use.”

“Workers are also bringing their families to stay at the chalets and are making use of the beach and local leisure attractions.”

The spokesperson adds: “The cost-of-living crisis and poor weather in the early season is affecting tourism nationwide, but Brean continues to be a popular destination. Businesses which may be more affected by the project’s use of the holiday park are being given support. Grants are being made available for businesses to adapt and the project is also funding marketing campaigns to bring new visitors to the area.”

Tommy Marshall, an Industrial Relations Manager for BYLOR, said: “I’ve been living here for six months, and it suits me because I can really make my chalet my own. My partner and six children, who live in Ireland, also come to stay with me regularly. The kids absolutely love it because there’s loads for them to do – like the beach, the amusement arcades and getting an ice-cream. They wish they could live here all the time!”

EDF says the huge refurbishment of the site’s accomodation has been undertaken “following discussions with the local community, councillors and business groups which began in autumn 2022.”

Meanwhile, the legality of EDF’s arrangement with Britannia Hotels – which owns Pontins – is being challenged by businesses via Somerset Council with a decision due soon.

Burnham-On-Sea’s MP James Heappey and Lib Dem candidate Tessa Munt have both visited Brean this month to discuss trade concerns with tourism businesses.