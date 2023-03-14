The group behind Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea’s first Pride event have this week formally announced that it will take place on 22nd July 2023.

Organisers from Pride-on-Sea say the event aims to bring the community together to celebrate diversity and acceptance for all.

The group will be holding a pride march through the town followed by entertainment, food and craft staffs and a children’s area. A full schedule is to be announced in the coming weeks.

The news comes alongside an announcement from Taunton Pride, who unexpectedly announced an event on the same date. However, the Pride-on-Sea team say they are confident that this won’t disrupt the events in Burnham and Highbridge.

A spokesperson adds: “It’s disappointing that a clash has occurred as we have been planning Pride for over six months now. We have been listed on a UK wide list of Prides for some time and have planned things carefully to avoid overlapping.”

“Recent events both locally and nationwide have shown there is very much a need for pride and we’re proud to be a grass roots, free, community based event.”

“Many prides now operate as a commercial enterprise, charging a small fortune for tickets in some cases. However, we’re passionate about our event being a free-to-enter pride, where everyone can celebrate being yourself without the pressure of paying for tickets.”

“We’re so proud to have amassed a following through our social media pages and have felt very welcomed by the recent Drag Queen Bingo at The Lighthouse Pub. We were also humbled to hold a vigil following the murder of Brianna Ghey, the transgender girl from Warrington who sadly lost her life in a transphobic attack in February.”

“We’re excited about our strong links and are working with other local organisations to produce a full programme of events over the next year.”

The group’s next event is a psychic medium night at 7pm on 29th April at Highbridge’s Morland Community Hub. Tickets are available by clicking here.

The Pride-on-Sea group was formed last autumn and this week received the support of the Town Council with grant funding.

You can find our more information about us by following the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ prideonsea