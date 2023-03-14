Six new-build units at a Somerset business park have been snapped up by growing businesses.
Acting on behalf of KMW Trading, property consultant Alder King has recently disposed of the units in Block J on Oak Tree Business Park in Highbridge.
Block J, a small scheme of 14 new build units, is now 85% occupied, with just two units of 2,500 sq ft remaining.
The first units to be taken were acquired by the privately-owned Aerofin Laboratories. Established in Burnham-On-Sea in 2006, Aerofin is one of the leading laboratories associated with the testing of surface finishes, carrying out tests for clients in the aerospace, automotive, aviation, construction and power generation sectors.