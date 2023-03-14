The unit will become home to the firm’s existing Highbridge contract cleaning team as well as its new luxury motorhome rental service Green Machine Campers. The developer undertook a major fit-out of the 2,509 sq ft unit to provide a large amount of office space upstairs, including a generously sized boardroom.

The other three units have been let to Studio Essence, The Scotch Egg Company and the animal charity Secret World Wildlife Rescue.

Studio Essence, a local pole and aerial fitness centre, has taken the 2,040 sq ft Unit J1 and will be relocating from smaller premises in Highbridge. The tenant has undertaken a major fit-out of the space to create a modern studio.

The Scotch Egg Company (South West), which trades as Chickies Scotch Eggs, is moving its production to Oak Tree Business Park from smaller premises in Bridgwater. At 741 sq ft, the new unit J10 will allow the company to expand its product range.

Finally Secret World Wildlife Rescue has leased the 1,571 sq ft Unit J5 to support its charity shop expansion programme. With three stores already open in Burnham-On-Sea, Glastonbury and Langport, the new unit will be used to process a growing volume of donations including, for the first time, larger items of furniture as well as store its own merchandise. The unit is currently being fitted-out by the developer.

Other occupiers already in Block J include the dog food producer ProDog Raw which operates from three units, digital sports signage company Oak Squared and MC Plastering.

Andrew Maynard, partner at Alder King, says: “Oak Tree Business Park has clearly filled a gap in the market for high quality space in this part of Somerset, given the volume of transactional activity over the last few months.”

“With just two units now remaining, we’re confident we’ll see Block J fully occupied within a matter of months, bringing this high-quality scheme to completion.”

Elsewhere on the business park, construction work is now complete on the 6,000 sq ft Highbridge Screwfix unit which opened last month, while the adjoining 6,500 sq ft unit for Howdens Joinery remains well on track to complete this quarter.

Oak Tree Business Park is a new 14.6 acre development by KMW Trading Ltd. Located on the Bristol Road close to the M5 motorway junction 22 and the new Travelodge and Aldi, it offers a combination of roadside and employment land plots as well as the new build Block J. For more information on Units J2 and J3, see Alder King’s website.