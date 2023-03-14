Firefighters from Burnham-On-Sea and across the region battled a big blaze at a property in East Brent on Monday (March 13th).

Crews from Crediton, Taunton, Bridgwater, Burnham-On-Sea, Nether Stowey, Street, Wellington, Yeovil and Cheddar were called to East Brent shortly before 1.20pm.

It comes after flames and thick smoke were spotted by a local resient emerging from the derelict building, as pictured here.

A fire service spokesman confirmed: “The fire service received calls to a derelict building on fire. On arrival, crews confirmed smoke issuing and got to work with one main jet.”

“Crews then requested assistance from a further three fire appliances and two water carriers. Firefighting increased to three main jets to tackle the blaze.”

“At 2.05pm crews reported fire breaking through the roof of the building and increased the main jets to four with one breathing apparatus wearer.”

“And at 2.23pm crews reported the majority of the fire extinguished and dampening down hot spots.”

Police were also called to the scene to divert traffic around the area while emergency services were at the scene.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear and an investigation is underway.

Drone photos of the blaze underway in East Brent (photos courtesy of Kayden Wright)