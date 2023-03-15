A Highbridge runner who is set to take on the London Marathon this Spring has raised over £600 for her charity during a fundraising quiz night.

Lesley Goulding, 63, who is a member of Burnham Harriers running club, will be taking part in the London Marathon for her second time on April 23rd.

Her charity, Phab Kids, has helped and supported disabled and non-disabled children, plus young people and adults to make more of life together for over 60 years.

A fundraising quiz night was held at Berrow and Brean Social Club on Saturday (March 11th) which was well attended and raised £608.50.

“It was great to see lots of local people coming along to support the charity – I would like to thank Berrow Social Club for putting on the event for me plus all those who came and supported me, and gave to the auction and raffle. My thanks also go to Haverslice, Cassie Williams, Nicky Nash, Brent Road Brewery, and the club committee.”

She adds: “I was meant to be running the Marathon before the pandemic but I picked up Covid and then have suffered from Long-Covid which has held me back, so it’s a delayed marathon for me.”

“Phab Kids are a brilliant charity that helps children of all abilities. I wanted to do something for children and know they also provide great support for runners taking on the marathon.”

Lesley adds: “My training for the marathon is going well – I try to run around 15-20 miles a week and am gradually building up the mileage as I start to approach the event.”

Phab Kids enables people of all abilities to make more of life together, creating opportunities for disabled and non-disabled people to enjoy the same activities and challenges side by side. A network of 140 ‘Phab Clubs’ are in place across England and Wales.