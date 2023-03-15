Over 150 people attened a special event for older members of Burnham-On-Sea’s community on Tuesday (14th March) at the town’s Community Centre.

The free event was held at Burnham Community Centre in Berrow Road with lots of information available from various organsiation.

Organiser Tracey Grobbeler from Burnham-On-Sea Police says: “A big thank you goes to everyone who supported the day, which was aimed at older residents living in Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge and local villages. We plan to hold another similiar event in Burnham in October.”

Among the groups supporting the day were Avon and Somerset Police, SDC Lifeline, Somerset Road Safety, Somerset Independent Plus, Village agents, Fire service, Oakhouse Foods and Alzheimers Society.