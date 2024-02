A new Burnham-On-Sea community social group centred around playing board games has launched this week.

‘Game On’ is a new service being offered at The Waffle Hub at Burnham Methodist Church in College Street every Friday at 10am.

“Come and enjoy playing board games with like-minded people over a cup of coffee,” explains the hub’s Caroline King.

“Make new friends and have some relaxed fun — the welcome in The Waffle Hub is always warm and heartfelt and we invite you to join us every Friday.”