A new glamping holiday site could soon introduced in East Huntspill as part of plans submitted to Somerset Council.

The applicant, GCGP Properties, is seeking permission to construct five timber glamping pods with a new fishing pond, a bird watching station, and a parking area.

The designs for the proposed glamping pods at at Redwood Farm in Withy Road “integrate with the rural landscape and incorporate natural materials,” the applicant states in their planning statement submitted to the council.

“Each pod benefits from a decked area to the rear providing superb views over the surrounding countryside and proposed fishing pond and landscaping. The proposal is focused on eco-tourism and is to be marketed at those who visit the area to enjoy the special wildlife habitat and bird watching opportunities, and those who seek active holidays such was walking, cycling, and fishing.”

The applicant adds: “The proposed development is consistent with the thrust of national and local planning policy, to support sustainable rural development which respects the character of the countryside.”

“The glamping pods are of a high-quality design and would not adversely impact the visual amenity of the rural landscape or its wider setting.”

“The development will deliver important economic benefits for the local economy. The scheme includes a range of biodiversity enhancements. The scheme is therefore considered to comply with the definition of sustainable development.”

While the proposed site is within an area deemed to have a high risk of flooding within Flood Zone 3, the applicant says their submitted Flood Risk Assessment form “demonstrates that the Sequential and Exceptions Tests are met.”

Somerset Council is inviting feedback on the plans – reference number 25/23/00020 – via its planning website until Wednesday 13th March.