Green-fingered Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents who enjoy gardening and want to help in the local community are being invited to join a group’s meeting this week.

Burnham and Highbridge Growing Group is meeting on Burnham seafront on Tuesday February 27th to start preparing flower beds for the new season.

“Tools are supplied – just bring your wellies and your enthusiasm!” says a spokesperson. “Join our teams and help clear, plant and grow at our community spaces hands-on sessions.”

“Meet outside the BARB hovercraft building on Burnham Esplanade at 10am when we’ll be preparing the beds on the seafront ready for planting.”

Sessions are being held on Tuesday 27th February, Thursday 14th March and Monday 25th March.