David Wright has joined Thomas Westcott Chartered Accountants as a Partner, based in the firm’s Burnham-On-Sea office.

With almost 20 years’ accountancy experience, David joins from the Bristol office of top 20 firm Saffrey Champness.

He started his career as a trainee with Smith & Williamson, where he qualified as a Chartered Accountant and worked his way up to the senior management team.

David’s appointment follows the retirement of partner Robert John earlier this year and forms part of a wider strategy for growth in Somerset, with the firm recently appointing former KPMG audit director Peter Lomax as a Partner in its Weston-super-Mare office.

David said: “I have been really impressed by Thomas Westcott’s vision for the firm and for the Burnham office and am very excited to be joining the team. My approach is to build trusted, lasting relationships with clients and it is clear that this fits perfectly with the way Thomas Westcott operates.”

“I was attracted by Thomas Westcott’s excellent reputation and high profile in the South West. I was also keen to have the opportunity to grow the firm’s presence in the Burnham area and to work with the many great businesses on our doorstep.”

Thomas Westcott Managing Partner Shona Godefroy adds: “As a large regional firm, we remain committed to each of our 17 local offices across the South West.”

“David shares our enthusiasm for supporting our clients and the community in and around Burnham and, working with colleagues, is ideally placed to help us continue to grow our presence in Somerset. He brings a breadth of experience across a diverse sector of businesses, which will be a great asset to our clients.”