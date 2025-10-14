New plans unveiled to replace former Burnham care home with 24 modern retirement flats

New proposals have been submitted to transform Burnham-On-Sea’s former Hillview Nursing Home into a modern block of retirement apartments.

The planning application outlines the demolition of the existing care home at 34-36 Berrow Road and the construction of 24 age-restricted flats for residents aged 55 and over.

The development would include five one-bedroom and 19 two-bedroom apartments, designed for independent living with shared amenities such as communal gardens. The plans do not include on-site care or support services.

A Design and Access Statement prepared by Berrow Development Consultancy highlights the growing need for suitable housing for older and disabled people. It states: “Offering older people a better choice of accommodation to suit their changing needs can help them live independently for longer, feel more connected to their communities and help reduce costs to the social care and health systems.”

“The proposal is to create age-restricted general market housing: This type of housing is generally for people aged 55 and over and the active elderly. It includes shared amenities in the form of communal gardens, but does not include support or care services.”

“The provision of appropriate housing for people with disabilities, including specialist and supported housing, is crucial in helping them to live safe and independent lives. Unsuitable or un-adapted housing can have a negative impact on disabled people and their carers. It can lead to mobility problems inside and outside the home, poorer mental health and a lack of employment opportunities.”

The application (reference number 11/25/00086) is currently under consideration by Somerset Council, and public comments are invited until November 14th, 2025 via the council’s planning portal.

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported in 2022 that Hillview Nursing Home had closed down following enforcement action from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Hillview Nursing Home, which previously accommodated up to 38 residents, was rated “Inadequate” by the CQC in 2022. The report led to the decision to close the facility, citing the level of investment required to bring it up to standard as unsustainable.

In April last year, Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here that plans to turn the former nursing home at 34-36 Berrow Road into a 37-bedroom HMO (house of multiple occupation) had been turned down by Somerset Council.

