A new Pubwatch group has been formed in Burnham-On-Sea to reduce anti-social behaviour while promoting safe drinking environments for customers.

The group is working closely with Burnham-On-Sea Police and aims to improve communication between licensed premises across Burnham and Highbridge.

“Our new Pubwatch scheme has over a dozen Burnham and Highbridge pubs taking part to share information about issues such as anti-social behaviour, counterfeit money, thefts and drug dealing,” says a spokesperson.

“The previous Pubwatch scheme had run succesfully for several years but fizzled around the start of the pandemic.”

“We are delighted to have formed the new group and to have 13 pubs in Burnham, Highbridge and Brean taking part.”

The new group also has the support of Burnham-On-Sea Chamber of Trade, which says it supports encouraging a safe business environment for pub customers and staff.