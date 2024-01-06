Burnham-On-Sea Police are holding a free bike-marking event in Burnham and Highbridge this weekend to help deter thieves.

Sedgemoor Neighbourhood Policing Team will be at Asda in Highbridge on Saturday 6th January from 3pm-6pm and at Tesco in Burnham-On-Sea on Sunday 7th January from 1pm-4pm.

Those attending will also be able to have their bicycles marked for free and then registered with the Police-approved BikeRegister database.

The markings make it easier for the Police to reunite people with their bikes should they be stolen. BikeRegister deters cycle thieves and reunite stolen bikes with their owners.

“This is a great way to have your bike put on the bike register for free!” says a Police spokesman.