New resident-only parking restrictions are set to be introduced in Burnham-On-Sea in a bid to resolve on-street parking issues.

New signs and road markings have been unveiled outside St Andrew’s School in Dunstan Road and nearby Kingsway Road in recent days during the gradual introduction of the measures, which are not yet in force.

Somerset County Council has been consulting with residents on the proposals to introduce the new parking restrictions, as we reported here in 2019.

A Somerset County Council spokesperson has told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week: “Resident-only parking restrictions are in the process of being put in place, along with a school keep clear zone and double yellow lines on nearby junctions.”

“At this point the restrictions are not in force as the Traffic Regulation Order is yet to be sealed.”

“Once we have an enforcement starting date, all residents will be contacted by letter informing them of how to obtain permits.”

It comes after some residents raised concerns about a lack of parking spaces along their streets, caused by non-residents frequently occupying spaces to avoid parking charges and restrictions in the town centre.

However, some residents are not happy with plans by the County Council to charge residents for the use of street parking spaces outside their homes.