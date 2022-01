A Burnham-On-Sea fire crew was called to Berrow beach on Tuesday (January 18th) amid safety concerns about a large gas cyclinder washed up.

A beach walker came across the propane gas cylinder on the tideline near the Berrow wreck, as pictured here, and raised the alarm.

Fire spokesman Paul Slaven told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “A crew from Burnham-On-Sea was called to check on the safety of the gas cyclinder near the beach shipwreck, before the council arranged for safe disposal.”