Young gymnasts from the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area are celebrating success.

The youngest members of Highbridge’s Monarchs Gymnastics Club have taken part in a club competition, the first since the first lockdown two years ago.

“We had small groups taking part throughout the day to enable mums, dads and grandparents to come in and cheer them all on,” says the club’s Mandy Warburton.

“Some of the very youngest 4 and 5 year olds would have been in the gym tots and pre school classes before lockdown and came in and competed in front of the judges – also coaches – and their families so well we were all very proud of them.”

“They all had a lot of fun and all won medals for a great achievement.”

The results were as follows:

Age 4 Level 1

1st Noah Wright

2nd Ronni Glaysher

2nd Layla Kensley

3rd Grace Birt

Age 4 Level 2

1st Martha Crouch

2nd Eliza Sully

3rd Martha Changeur

4th Bonnie Leigh-Valentine

4th Maci Holman

Age 5 – Level one

1st – Fayth Canfield

2nd – Maxine Sherman

3rd – Esther Rose Collings

Age 5 – Level two

1st Ava Ollis

2nd Sophie Ballard

3rd Maddison Davis

4th Elsie Rose

5th Zac Scimshaw

6th Grace Tennant

Age 5 Level three

1st Imogen Shepherd

2nd Georgia Cross

3rd Cora Parons

4th William Frost

Age 6 Level 1

1st Leila

Age 6 Level 2

1st Lillian Buckley

Age 6 Level 3

1st Ava Murray

2nd William Stead

3rd Megan Couchman

4th Millie Brawley

5th Rose Hamblin

5th Riley Hamblin

6th Sophia Hall

7th Esme Crook

8th Eliza French

Age 7 Level 2

1st Charlie Kemp

2nd Elif Can

Age 7 Level 3

1st Maisie Woodward

2nd Harley New

3rd Caitlin Strange

4th Lizzi Whittlesea

5th Alexis Vokins

6th Elsie-Rose Bradley

Age 8 Level 2

1st Marleigh Glaysher

2nd Daisy May

Age 8 Level 3

1st Edee Laws

2nd Holly Hector

3rd Tilda Davies

3rd Phoebe Couchman

4th Charlotte Rossiter

Age 9 Level 3

1st Verity Tincknell

2nd Darcey Russ

3rd Freya Haines

4th Bella Williams

5th Lola Thorn

Age 9 Level 4

1st Shannon

2nd Evie Saunders

Age 10 Level 3

1st Tilly Merman

Age 10 Level 4

1st Lilly Ethrington