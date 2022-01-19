Young gymnasts from the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area are celebrating success.
The youngest members of Highbridge’s Monarchs Gymnastics Club have taken part in a club competition, the first since the first lockdown two years ago.
“We had small groups taking part throughout the day to enable mums, dads and grandparents to come in and cheer them all on,” says the club’s Mandy Warburton.
“Some of the very youngest 4 and 5 year olds would have been in the gym tots and pre school classes before lockdown and came in and competed in front of the judges – also coaches – and their families so well we were all very proud of them.”
“They all had a lot of fun and all won medals for a great achievement.”
The results were as follows:
Age 4 Level 1
1st Noah Wright
2nd Ronni Glaysher
2nd Layla Kensley
3rd Grace Birt
Age 4 Level 2
1st Martha Crouch
2nd Eliza Sully
3rd Martha Changeur
4th Bonnie Leigh-Valentine
4th Maci Holman
Age 5 – Level one
1st – Fayth Canfield
2nd – Maxine Sherman
3rd – Esther Rose Collings
Age 5 – Level two
1st Ava Ollis
2nd Sophie Ballard
3rd Maddison Davis
4th Elsie Rose
5th Zac Scimshaw
6th Grace Tennant
Age 5 Level three
1st Imogen Shepherd
2nd Georgia Cross
3rd Cora Parons
4th William Frost
Age 6 Level 1
1st Leila
Age 6 Level 2
1st Lillian Buckley
Age 6 Level 3
1st Ava Murray
2nd William Stead
3rd Megan Couchman
4th Millie Brawley
5th Rose Hamblin
5th Riley Hamblin
6th Sophia Hall
7th Esme Crook
8th Eliza French
Age 7 Level 2
1st Charlie Kemp
2nd Elif Can
Age 7 Level 3
1st Maisie Woodward
2nd Harley New
3rd Caitlin Strange
4th Lizzi Whittlesea
5th Alexis Vokins
6th Elsie-Rose Bradley
Age 8 Level 2
1st Marleigh Glaysher
2nd Daisy May
Age 8 Level 3
1st Edee Laws
2nd Holly Hector
3rd Tilda Davies
3rd Phoebe Couchman
4th Charlotte Rossiter
Age 9 Level 3
1st Verity Tincknell
2nd Darcey Russ
3rd Freya Haines
4th Bella Williams
5th Lola Thorn
Age 9 Level 4
1st Shannon
2nd Evie Saunders
Age 10 Level 3
1st Tilly Merman
Age 10 Level 4
1st Lilly Ethrington