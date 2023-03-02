More than a dozen colourful new signs are set to be installed along Burnham-On-Sea seafront in a bid to make it litter free.

The Friends of Burnham Beach has teamed up with Sedgemoor District Council and Litter Free Coast And Sea to create fourteen new metal signs to reduce littering during the busy holiday season.

Mark Hollidge, Friends of Burnham Beach organiser, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are keen to reduce the amount of litter left along the seafront and beach, so these new signs have been designed to draw people’s attention to the issue and what they can do.”

“The signs are attractive with colourful images and lettering to give a softer message on the ‘don’t leave litter here’ theme.”

He says the new signs will be installed soon along the low wall running besides The Esplanade footpath between Burnham Sailing Club and the jetty.

Four signs will also be installed along the footpath along the River Brue estuary. The signs, costing around £400, have been part-funded by Sedgemoor District Council.