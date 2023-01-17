New fitness classes have launched in Burnham-On-Sea and Berrow this month aimed at helping local people aged over 60 get more active.

Originally launched in Berrow at the start of 2020, the classes, called FABS (Flexibility, Aerobics, Balance and Strength), help older residents remain active.

Organiser Anne Panesar from Burnham worked as a NHS counsellor for several years and then retrained as an instructor so she could deliver the exercise classes in Berrow and Burnham-On-Sea.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week: “2023 is all about moving more for health. Being more active can help older adults stay healthy, flexible, strong and improve balance, whilst getting out and about and meeting people.”

“Doing regular exercise can also reduce the risk of getting high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke, type 2 diabetes, bone fractures, back pain and some types of cancer.”

“Current recommendations for older adults is to reach at least 150 minutes of moderate activity per week.”

“How do you reach that level? The key thing to remember about starting to exercise more is that something is always better than nothing. Going for a quick walk is better than sitting on the settee, one minute of activity will help you lose more weight than no activity at all.”

“The more you do the more benefits you gain. A little is good, more is better. Making exercise an enjoyable part of your everyday life may be easier than you think and joining a low impact (where there is less strain on the joints), social exercise class will certainly add up the minutes.”

“Most importantly, it’s never too late to start exercising. The benefits of exercise for the Over 60s cannot be overestimated.”



“If you are interested in becoming more active in 2023 and joining our local fun, friendly, low impact exercise classes do get in touch. We are at Berrow Village Hall on Mondays at 11 am and 1.30 pm and Thursdays at 11 am, as well as Burnham Baptist Church on Thursdays at 9am.”

Contact Anne via email at anne.panesar@moveitorloseit.co .uk