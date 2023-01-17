Maintenance work to improve fishing at Apex Park Lakes in Highbridge will take place in February.

Sedgemoor District Council has announced that on Friday February 3rd and Monday February 6th there will be maintenance work underway at the park in preparation for a new net being installed in the lakes.

The net will separate the model boating section of the lake from the fishing area. Once the new net is installed, the fish will be caught from the model boat lake and returned to the fishing lake on February 27th.

The fishing rights for Apex lake are held by Highbridge Angling Association. The waters are stocked with carp and bream and make good fishing grounds. Permits can be obtained from Thyers Tackle Shop, Highbridge on 01278 786934.