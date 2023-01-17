A Burnham-On-Sea resident has this week called on the Town Council to consider selling off their existing council chambers and moving into either the Princess Theatre or the vacant former adult learning centre in the town centre to cut costs.

Speaking during the Town Council’s meeting on Monday night (January 16th), Tony Lynham (pictured) urged the council to consider the move from Jaycroft Road and also to create a new vision in order to reduce spending amid a rise in Council Tax rates.

He started by telling councillors that he believes the council’s financial numbers for The Princess Theatre are “horrendous” given the low income and high running costs.

He added: “The seven per cent increase in our Council Tax rates will be one of the highest increases in Somerset. Not even the County Council can beat that.”

Turning his attention to the Town Council Chambers in Jaycroft Road, he added: “How much can you continue to spend on doing it up?”

“You’ve already had big bills for the roof last year and in previous years and the toilets. The bills are going on and on.”

“I suggest you need a vision. You’ve had visions before for things like the seafront play area and the upgrade of the Manor Gardens tennis courts.”

“I would strongly urge you get a surveyor here to give this place [the Council Chambers] a valuation to see what it may be worth. I estimate it could be worth be at least £750,000 or more.”

“Then, as Somerset County Council are talking about disposing some of their buildings this year, move to The Princess or the adult learning school [in Princess Street next to the library].”

Later in the meeting, Cllr Ganesh Gudka, who is Chairman of the Town Council’s Finance and Resources Committee, said Tony’s suggestions are “worthy of consideration” as the council seeks potential savings. He added that a Princess Theatre strategic review is set to be undertaken this year.

Pictured: Tony Lynham speaking during Monday’s Town Council meeting