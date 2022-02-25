Residents across the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area are being asked to check if they are among the thousands scheduled to get an extra rubbish collection this Saturday.

Around 7,000 homes are due to get a one-off rubbish collection on 26th February ahead of the launch of Somerset Waste Partnership’s Recycle More service next week.

Where this applies it will be made clear on the front of the household’s orange and blue “Coming soon!” leaflet and the collection day calendar inside.

These additional pick-ups will make sure no-one goes more than three weeks between rubbish collections as they move to the new service.

They will take place across Sedgemoor and West Somerset, including some (not all) households in Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge, Middlezoy, Othery, Westonzoyland, Brompton Regis, Brushford, Dulverton and Watchet.

Another 5,000 homes will get an extra collection on 5th March, including some (not all) households in Highbridge, West Huntspill, Cannington, Cheddar and Shipham.

Recycle More starts across the area from Monday 28th February, adding extra materials to weekly collections.

With more being recycled, rubbish is collected every three weeks instead of every two.

All Bright Blue Bags – the new recycling container that makes Recycle More possible – should now have been delivered.

Collection days are changing for around two-thirds of homes and residents are urged to check their “Coming soon” leaflet.

Anyone who hasn’t had their bag or leaflet can request replacements using the form on somersetwaste.gov.uk/recycle-more or by calling their district council.

Collection day information is also available online using the “My Collection Day” feature on the somersetwaste.gov.uk website. Calendars can be downloaded for printing or directly into your laptop or mobile device’s calendar – creating helpful automatic reminders.

With Recycle More, SWP will also improve recycling for homes with shared or communal collections, for example blocks of flats and homes of multiple occupancy. These improvements are scheduled for late June or early July and what is possible will depend on space and access at each site.

Recycle More adds the following to weekly collections: plastic pots, tubs and trays; food and drink cartons, small household electrical items and batteries.

The Bright Blue Bag should be used for:

Plastic bottles, pots, tubs and trays (rinsed and squashed/nested)

Tins and cans (rinsed and crushed if safe to do so)

Aerosols (empty)

Foil (rinsed)

What goes into each recycling container will change:

Green box – glass bottles and jars, and cartons (including Tetra Pak)

Black box – paper and card

Brown food waste bin – all food waste

Household electricals can go into an untied carrier bag placed on top of recycling. The bags will be returned. Small batteries should go into tied bread bags, freezer bags or similar see-through bags.

Visit somersetwaste.gov.uk/recycle-more for more information. Extra guidance and support can be requested using a form on this page, or by calling your district council.