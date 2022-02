Burnham-On-Sea farmers market will be returning to the High Street today (Friday, February 25th).

The event will be held in the centre of the High Street from 9am-1pm. Among this month’s ten stalls will be a range of products, says a spokeswoman.

This month’s stalls include:

Mikes Pork

Wesley Cottage Bees

Somerset Natural Soap

Tina’s Patisserie

Salsa Stories

Somerset Chilli Garden

Dragonfly Jewellery

Dickie’s Pies

Copper and Bloom Coffee

Leafy Greens