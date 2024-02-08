Burnham-On-Sea and Berrow Patient Participation Group (PPG) has announced an open day at Burnham Medical Centre.

The event will be held on Saturday 24th February from 10am until 12 noon and will give a chance for anyone who is interested to come along and find out more information.

It comes an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) found the centre in Love Lane had shown “significant improvement” in November 2023 after being placed in special measures a year before following an inspection.

At this month’s open day, patients will be able to ask questions about the integration with Symphony Healthcare and the ongoing improvements.

Christopher Smith, Patients Participation Group Chair, says: “Organised by the local PPG and the Practice, we will be showing patients the range of services available to them.”

“We will have a representative from Symphony Healthcare on hand to answer any questions from patients.”

“There will be help available to install and use the NHS app and the Patient Access app. Care is provided by a range of professionals, not just a doctor, using ‘Ask My GP’.”