A new set of fitness classies for older Burnham-On-Sea residents launches this month.

The Over 60s Exercise Classes – called ‘Move More for healthy ageing and living’ – are being held on Thursdays at Burnham Baptist Church.

They are being run by Anne Panesar from Burnham-On-Sea, pictured, who worked as an NHS counsellor for several years.

Anne told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “2024 is all about moving more for general health and fitness. Being more active can help older adults stay healthy, flexible, strong and improve

balance, whilst getting out and about and meeting people.”

She adds: “Doing regular exercise can also reduce the risk of getting high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke, type 2 diabetes, bone fractures, back pain and some types of cancer.”

“Current NHS recommendations for older adults is to reach at least 150 minutes of moderate activity per week.”

“How do you reach that level? The key thing to remember about starting to exercise more is that something is always better than nothing. Going for a quick walk is better than sitting on the settee, one minute of activity will help you lose more weight than no activity at all.”

“The more you do the more benefits you gain. A little is good, more is better.”

“Making exercise an enjoyable part of your everyday life may be easier than you think and joining a low impact (where there is less strain on the joints), social exercise class will certainly add up the minutes.”

To join the classes, contact Anne for further details at anne.panesar@moveitorloseit.co .uk