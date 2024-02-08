A tradesman has had his van broken into and tools stolen at a popular local car park for a second time in 12 months.

The tradesman parked his van in the Berrow Triangle car park, pictured here, opposite the village’s Co-Op store and found it had been broken into overnight earlier this week.

“In the Berrow Triangle Car Park I’ve had my van broken into – despite extra locks – for the second time in 12 months,” he says.

“The low life has taken all my Makita battery tools & batteries.”

“It makes me sick to the core the pond life that pray on hard working people trying to make a decent living.”

Burnham-On-Sea Police have advised that anyone who saw suspicious activity in the car park should contact them on 101.