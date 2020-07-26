Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Cinema has issued an appeal for support due to poor ticket sales since it re-opened earlier this month.

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here that the cinema in Burnham’s Victoria Street had re-opened on July 10th following the easing of the lockdown.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, owner Pat Scott, pictured, said: “It has been a difficult re-opening for us. Like many businesses, we have found that people are very cautious about going out, however we have put in place many safety measures at the cinema to ensure everyone’s safety.”

“We are the only cinema in the area that’s fully open. We are showing some great classic films, because the new releases won’t be availabe until 2021 due to the virus disruption.”

Pat added: “Business picked up over the weekend with the wet weather, but we would encourage people to come along and give us their support.”

His comments come after the cinema posted on social media on Saturday, saying: “It’s not often we ask for help, but with our lockdown closure, the delayed release of many blockbuster films and Google trying to tell people we are still closed (we are very much open), numbers have been low and your cinema is in a difficult position.”

“Please try to visit us as much as you can, maybe see a classic film on the big screen, or try a film genre you might not normally come to see?”

“We have social-distancing measures in place, safety equipment installed, our staff are wearing masks, and we are doing everything we can to keep you safe.”

“Help us to keep the cinema alive in Burnham for future generations to enjoy too.”