The number of customers visiting Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Cinema on its re-opening weekend was “well down on normal with customers appearing to be very cautious” despite the safety measures implemented there.

Owners Pat and Beryl Scott have introduced a raft of new measures at the cinema to keep staff and customers safe during the Covid-19 pandemic. It re-opened on Friday July 10th.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Pat Scott says: “It was a very quiet re-opening weekend for the cinema – people seem very cautious.”

“Trade was well down on what we’d usually see. We will have to be patient and hope that those who come along spread the word that it’s a safe environment.”

He added: “We are so happy to be open again, but just hope that locals will support us again.”

“We are doing everything we can to make the cinema as safe as possible so customers have the confidence to come back to the cinema.”

He adds: “We are following the guidance set out by the Government and the UK Film Council to ensure safety is as high as possible. A full risk assessment has been undertaken.”

“When visitors come into the cinema building there arehand sanitizers and they are encouraged with signs to keep two metres apart in the foyers.”

“Our box office area is manned by just one member of staff at a time and there are extra perspex screens around the tills to increase safety for staff and customers.”

“We are encouraging payments by contactless cards rather than handling cash.“

“We also have a new computer system for allocating seating which ensures that customers are kept one metre apart in the cinema screens, unless they are in family groups.”

He adds: “At the end of each screening, customers leave via the nearest exit. We have adjusted the timings of our performances to ensure there are adequate gaps for people to leave and arrive while maintaining social distancing.”

“The cinema seating, arm rests and toilets are fully cleaned in between screenings to ensure safety and hygiene are always kept high. All our staff are given masks and gloves to keep them safe as well.”