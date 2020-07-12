Burnham-On-Sea’s Lighthouse pub – which has temporarily been closed for a week after a customer tested positive for Coronavirus last weekend – will re-open today (Monday, July 13th).

The Lighthouse Inn in Highbridge Road had initialy re-opened on ‘Super Saturday’ (July 4th) when pubs across the country re-opened after being shut for three months due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

But, after hearing that a customer had tested positive for Covid-19 on the Sunday, the pub’s manager Jess Green, pictured, took the decision to temporarily close it to protect staff and customers. As one of the first pubs to do so, it attracted nationwide media attention.

Jess says a full deep clean of the pub has been completed and all its staff have all tested negative.

She says: “We would like to thank everyone for all the messages of support.”

“After following all guidelines we will be re-opening our doors on Monday 13th from 12pm. Hope to see you all.”

Two other Burnham businesses weho were visited by the same customer have also re-opened – Saagar Indian takeaway and Vape Escape.