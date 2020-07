Legal action is set to begin in a bid to move a group of travellers who have set up camp in a Burnham-On-Sea car park today (Monday).

The group of vans and motorhomes moved into the Pier Stret car park on the town’s seafront this evening.

Sedgemoor District Council has begun legal action to try and get the travellers to move on.

It comes just a few weeks after a group of travellers pitched up in Burnham this summer at the BASC sports ground.